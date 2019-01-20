International Finals Rodeo cowboy makes a comeback after injury

OKLAHOMA CITY – A cowboy competing in the International Finals Rodeo at the Oklahoma Fairgrounds this weekend is back in the saddle after a devastating injury two years ago.

Now, he’s hoping to inspire others after making a comeback.

Two years ago to this day, Blane Stacy, a local saddle bronc rider thought he was about to celebrate a good ride.

“I jumped off the horse instead of waiting for the rescue riders,” said Stacy. “I was going to jump off and I was going to grab my hat and throw it and my knee just crumbled. Everything; ACL, MCL, meniscus, everything just collapsed.”

He went from riding every day to not being able to do anything at all.

“It was devastating,” said Stacy. “I was coming off my best year, money wise, and then to have all of that just dissipate and have to sit at home for eight months.”

It took Stacy six months of three times a week knee, hip and ankle therapy to get his strength back.

“Rodeo is a rough sport,” said Stacy. “It’s a rough lifestyle. We’ve got guys here that are riding hurt and are pretty banged up.”

He says it took a toll on him mentally.

“Oh my gosh, what if this happens again or what if something else happens, and that was the most difficult part – just shoving that all out of your mind,” said Stacy.

But, he says the injury made him appreciate the sport as a whole and the comradery.

On Sunday, he finally got the chance to compete again in front of all of his family and his five-month-old son.

“Just to have the entire family be able to come and cheer me on, literally, right down the road from where we live is, you can’t replace it,” said Stacy.

Stacy says his biggest lesson for other cowboys is to be humble and don’t try to show off.