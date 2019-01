OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after an alleged thief shot at an off-duty officer.

Police tell News 4 it started when the officer, who was off duty at the time, witnessed a theft near NW 10th and I-44 at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The officer saw the suspect leave the scene and then followed him.

At one point, the suspect allegedly shot at the officer’s vehicle in an attempt to lose him.

There is no suspect description at this time.