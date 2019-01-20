Sooners Unveil Brand New Defensive Staff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new era of Oklahoma football officially began Sunday. OU introduced new Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch, Cornerbacks coach Roy Manning and Inside Linebackers coach Brian Odom.

The three collectively are hoping to turn around Oklahoma's defense which struggled mightily last season. They are happy though because the defense has a chance to start with a "clean slate."

That wasn't the only big news out of the press conference though. Lincoln Riley addressed why he didn't initially give Austin Kendall freedom to transfer within the conference. Riley said the "human element" played into his decision to release Kendall to transfer to West Virginia. Riley went on to praise Kendall for how he handled last week and that he was actually hoping Kendall would come back this season.

Also, Riley went into detail about the addition of Jalen Hurts to the Sooners. Riley says he loves that Hurts is like an old soul and will bring a senior presence into the quarterback room.

For all this and much more on an eventful day for Oklahoma football, watch Nate Feken's reports in the videos above.