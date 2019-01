DAVIS, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Murray County.

It happened Sunday just before 2:30 a.m. near Davis, Oklahoma on US-77.

According to a trooper’s report, Jason Davis, 21, of Sulphur, was walking northbound on the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle also traveling northbound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report states the driver did not see Davis due to his dark clothing.

Officials are still investigating the incident.