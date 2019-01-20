Team of Edmond seventh graders win statewide competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Middle school students from across the metro constructed models of modern metropolises in an effort to solve real world power problems.

For a group of young ladies from Edmond, they are getting a chance to take their ideas to the national stage after winning the Oklahoma Future City competition on Saturday at Oklahoma Christian University.

"We're going to D.C.," said Cary Doerflinger.

"In our presentation we wanted to point out how our city is completely centered around a happy and healthy lifestyle," said Belle Jones.

The Sequoyah Middle School seventh graders won the Oklahoma Future City competition which is part of a nationwide competition where students imagine, research, design, and build cities of the future.

"We have hydro electricity, solar energy and thermal energy," said Peighton Harak.

This year's theme was "Powering Our Future." Teams designed a resilient power grid for their future city that can withstand and quickly recover from the impacts of a natural disaster.

"Our city has micro grids and then it has underneath energy storage to help prevent power outages during a tsunami or any other natural disaster," said Carey Doerflinger.

The competition develops math, science and engineering skills around real world issues. Writing, public speaking, problem solving, and time management skills are also employed .

"It's really shocking because this is only our second year doing this and most people don't win it 'til they are in eighth grade and we're all seventh graders," said Jones.

With the win, the young ladies will head to Washington D.C. for the national competition.

What are their plans for the trip?

"Were gonna try to win," said Aanya Veragiwala.

The finals are slated for Feb 19.