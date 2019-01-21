× Celebrations set for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans are coming together to remember Martin Luther King, Junior in various events across the metro.

One of the largest events of the day is the annual silent march that starts at 9 a.m. at the Freedom Center, along Martin Luther King Ave., and ends at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Oklahoma City has the third largest Martin Luther King, Jr. parade in the United States.

Organizers say they had a good turnout last year, but they are hoping even more people will come together this year.

This year’s theme is ‘We Are Community.’

Some other events include an MLK Prayer Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Reed Conference Center inside the Sheraton in Midwest City.

There will also be a bell ringing at the Oklahoma History Center, and the annual King Holiday Program and Parade at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral at 12:15 p.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr. would have been 90-years-old today.