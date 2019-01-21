Classic Lemon Pound Cake Recipe

This is an exceptional recipe for a classic favorite. This recipe will yield two loaf pans or one large bundt pan.

Ingredients

3 C flour

1 T baking powder

3/4 t salt

3 C sugar

1 C (2 sticks) butter, room temperature

1/2 C shortening, room temperature

5 eggs

1 C whole milk or half & half cream

6 T fresh lemon juice

Zest of 2 lemons

Preheat oven to 350

spray or butter and lightly flour pan(s)

In a bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, and salt

In a mixing bowl, cream together butter, sugar, and shortening until fluffy. (I suggest an electric mixer)

Add eggs to creamed mixture one at a time while continuing to mix in between egg additions.

Add flour/milk a bit at a time, while mixing between additions.

Whisk in lemon juice and lemon zest until thoroughly combined.

Pour batter into pan(s).

Bake until knife or toothpick inserted in center of the cake comes out clean – 50-60 minutes.

Allow cake to cool in pan 15 minutes before transferring to wire rack to cool completely. Cakes may be frozen for up to 3 months.