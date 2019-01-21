Eye doctors offering free eye exams for NFL referees after New Orleans Saints loss

NEW ORLEANS — Eye doctors are offering free eye exams for NFL referees after the New Orleans Saints loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

An eye care business in Covington, La. is offering free exams for the officials:

“We will GLADLY provide no cost eye exams to all NFL officials prior to next season to prevent the atrocity that occurred tonight,” Louisiana Family Eyecare posted on Facebook. “We would hate for someone else to feel our pain.”

Another eye center, in Texas, is also offering free eye exams to NFL referees.

“In light of the atrocious lack of calls during the New Orleans Saints game, we would like to extend free eye exams and glasses to any NFL referee in need. You know who you are,” CrystalVisionCenter tweeted after the game.

The Saints’ lost Sunday night 26-23 in overtime after a very disputed non-call.