Gallogly: Students in racist video “will not return to campus”

NORMAN, Okla. – The president of the University of Oklahoma says that two students who were seen in a racist video posted online have withdrawn from the university.

Last week, students at the University of Oklahoma were talking about racist video of two students that was circulating on social media.

In the video, a girl, covered in black paint, says “I am a n****r.”

After the video surfaced, the university released a statement, saying in part, “We were made aware of an inappropriate and derogatory video circulating on social media of two OU students. The University of Oklahoma abhors such conduct and condemns the students’ actions and behavior in the strongest terms possible. While students have the freedom of expression, the negative impact of such conduct cannot be underestimated. The students have offered to apologize in order to reflect their regret.”

The Tri Delta Sorority, where one of the girls was a member, also released a statement condemning the remarks.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Monday, OU President James Gallogly held a news conference to talk about the next steps regarding the racist video.

"We all witnessed a shocking, racist video involving students from our university," Gallogly said.

Gallogly says after watching the video, he spent time with community and campus leaders to talk about what OU needs to do to move forward in the future.

"Those students will not return to campus. This type of behavior is not welcome here and is condemned in the strongest terms by me and by our university. This behavior does not reflect the values and principles of our university, our community or our state. This video signals to me that we have much more to do to create an environment of equity and respect," Gallogly said.

Gallogly says that the students withdrew from the university on their own, and one of the students has already withdrawn from the Tri Delta Sorority. He says the sorority is not facing any punishment since the video had nothing to do with the sorority and took place off campus.

In the future, Gallogly says that he plans to increase efforts to recruit more minority employees and students, ensure inclusion programs are robust, and make sure that student policies are clear when it comes to racism and inequality.

Gallogly says they are investigating rumors that a third student was involved, but they do not know if that is true at this point.