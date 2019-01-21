Goodwill credits ‘Tidying Up With Marie Kondo’ for increase in donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is already seeing an uptick of donations from this time last year, and officials are crediting a new show on Netflix.

'Tidying Up With Marie Kondo' on Netflix is taking social media by storm, prompting people to get rid of anything that doesn't sparkle joy.

The new passion for organization is literally spilling over into donation sites like Goodwill.

"Our donations have been up about 6.5 percent this time as they were this time last year,” said Heather Warlick, marketing and communications manager for Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma.

It is possible some people might be getting rid of clutter due to New Year's resolutions, but many attribute the increase in donations to the organizational expert Marie Kondo, whose series debuted January 1.

"You're supposed to take things in your home while you're decluttering, and you're supposed to just hold them and decide 'Does this item bring me joy or not?'" Warlick said.

A spokesperson for the Washington, D.C. Goodwill told the TODAY Show that donations were up a whopping 367 percent the first week of January compared to the same time last year.

"Now, this is something that would bring me joy. I love that,” Warlick said, looking at coffee mugs.

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma said the more the merrier for them.

"We're here to help people who are unemployed, folks with disabilities, single parents, even homeless veterans," Warlick said.

And, no item will go to waste. If it doesn't sell in the store, Goodwill recycles it or sends it to those in need overseas.

"A lot of people are really taking this time to declutter their homes and, if there's things that don't bring you joy, you should donate them to Goodwill because there's a good chance they're going to bring another family joy,” Warlick said.

Last year, Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma received around 571,600 donations at its 23 locations. They said they take anything from clothing, books, housewares and even cars. However, they do not accept old tube TVs, mattresses and baby cribs to name a few.