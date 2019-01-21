“I was mad,” Oklahoma representative targeted by alleged cattle rustlers

ATOKA, Okla. – An Oklahoma state representative who was injured in a bizarre accident says he was targeted by thieves while he was recovering.

While campaigning for re-election at a rodeo in March, Rep. Justin Humphrey says his hip was shattered when he was hit by a cow.

“I was down for a little bit with surgery on my hip, and so while I was down, these individuals came and stole a large group of cattle,” Humphrey told KXII.

In all, he says 20 adult cattle and 12 calves were stolen from his property. Officials say the animals were valued at around $40,000.

“Truthfully, I wanted to kill somebody you know. I mean, I was mad,” he said.

The Oklahoma Agriculture Department says they have identified a suspect, but no arrests have been made yet.

Now, Humphrey says he is working with law enforcement to catch the criminal.

“A person shouldn’t have to take their life savings to pay for a bunch of sorry individuals who would steal from a person who is medically down,” he said.