Local organizations step up to help federal employees affected by government shutdown

OKLAHOMA CITY — Several local organizations are stepping up to help the thousands of government employees in Oklahoma that are affected by the government shutdown by providing food, hygiene products and other items at a mobile distribution center.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is partnering with several other local organizations to set up a mobile distribution center for federal employees on day 31 of the government shutdown.

The food bank provided 75,000 pounds of food.

United Way of Central of Oklahoma had a number of agencies present to offer help with utility payments and counseling services.

Infant Crisis Services is providing formula, diapers, baby wipes and baby food.

Feed the Children is providing bags containing personal hygiene items.