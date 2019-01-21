× Mason Dunn takes to the skies for KFOR in Air Comfort Solutions Chopper4

Mason Dunn is a lifelong Oklahoman.

He comes from a large family, the youngest of 7 kids. Each of whom eventually made the decision to stay in Oklahoma and contribute to our great state.

He fell in love with aviation when he was a teenager.

Mason was 15 years old and working as a dishwasher at a restaurant in south Oklahoma City when the owner of the restaurant – a pilot – offered to take him for a flight. Mason says within moments of being airborne, he knew that was where he wanted to be.

“Everything looked so neat and organized from the air,” he explains. Later, he remembers getting a “helicopter t-shirt” and wearing it so often, he literally wore it out.

Mason soon decided to pursue a career as a pilot.

In the years since he has become an expert at flying the Oklahoma skies. During his career, Mason has tracked some of Oklahoma’s biggest breaking news and weather events.

Today, Mason lives in Norman with his wife Kristie, a real estate agent. Together, they built a house…with an attached hangar.