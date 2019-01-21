× Oklahoma man convicted of murdering salesman

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man has been convicted of murdering a door-to-door salesman from Texas.

On Jan. 4, 2018, officers in Idabel received a call about an unresponsive man in a pool of blood at the edge of a residential street. Initially, dispatchers believed the victim had been hit by a car.

When emergency crews arrived, they found Jarrin Boyles unresponsive and rushed him to McCurtin Memorial Hospital. Once at the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

At that point, doctors determined that Boyles had been shot in the head.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation began looking into his death and learned that Boyles was a door-to-door cleaning salesman from Pottsboro, Texas.

Eventually, evidence in the case led them to 22-year-old Dakota Shay Fox. Fox was ultimately charged with one count of first-degree murder.

It took a jury less than 40 minutes to convict Fox of the murder, and they recommended a life without parole sentence in the case.

OSBI officials say they believe it was one of the quickest verdicts ever in a first-degree murder case in the county.

Fox is scheduled to be formally sentenced in March.