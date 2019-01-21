× Oklahomans gather for silent march, bell ringing in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

OKLAHOMA CITY – On Martin Luther King, Junior Day, many carried on the tradition of the silent march, as well as ringing the bell.

The silent march started at the Freedom Center, which was founded by Clara Luper and had some extra special meaning this year after the 60th anniversary of the Katz Drug Store sit-in.

The march ended at the Oklahoma History Center, where other participants of the sit-in were honored along with the memory of Dr. King.

Local elected officials spoke on how Dr. King is still inspiring them and how they hope to continue his legacy.

“Their courage still inspires us. A courage that was in Dr. Martin Luther King and that we can pass on to our children today,” said Governor Kevin Stitt.

“They can see in their representatives people that look like their communities,” said Rep. Kendra Horn (D), U.S. 5th Congressional District. “They can see what’s possible and that is why representation matters.”