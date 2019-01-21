One year later: Family still waiting for answers in disappearance of pregnant mother

MCALESTER, Okla. – It’s been almost a year since a hunter made a shocking discovery in the woods.

For the past 10 months, Alice Constancio has been waiting for answers.

On Jan. 20, 2017, Holly Cantrell was last seen on camera leaving for her lunch break at McAlester Regional Health Clinic.

The pregnant 40-year-old mother of three never returned.

“Within a week we knew something was wrong and then since then, we’ve just known,” Constancio told KJRH.

Family members say they know that Holly is dead, but they just want answers and to bring her home. A hunter found her purse in February, and human remains were found in March.

Those remains were sent to the National DNA Database for Missing and Unidentified Persons at the University of North Texas. Now, nothing can move forward until those DNA results come back.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office says the university does the testing for free and works on cases from all over the country. At this point, it could be another six months before officials find out if those remains really are Holly.

“We keep looking because even if that’s not Holly, that’s somebody’s Holly,” Constancio said.