OSU professor facing additional stalking charge, allegations

STILLWATER, Okla. – An Oklahoma State professor is facing additional accusations and charges related to alleged misconduct with students.

Allegations came to light in December after a former Oklahoma State graduate student claimed that her former professor, 53-year-old Hugh Crethar, was harassing her.

According to court documents, the victim claims that Crethar made multiple lewd comments, proposals and suggestions to the former student in 2016. The victim said she believed that communications would only get worse if she didn’t respond, adding that Crethar also controlled her graduate-level grades.

“Oklahoma State University takes allegations of misconduct seriously. Upon receiving this complaint, the University began a Title IX investigation. During the investigation, the faculty member is suspended from duties at OSU. OSU is working closely with the campus police and district attorney’s office. The alleged behavior is inconsistent with our ongoing effort to maintain a respectful, safe and inclusive campus. Since this is a personnel matter and there is an ongoing investigation, OSU is unable to comment further,” a statement from Oklahoma State University read in December.

Crethar was arrested and charged with one count of stalking.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now, the professor is facing additional accusations and charges.

According to online court records, Crethar is facing another stalking charge and three protective orders.

In the second case, NewsOK reports that Crethar is accused of frequently contacting another graduate student who felt "intimidated, harassed and molested to such an extent that she sought medical treatment for anxiety."

All five women are either former or current OSU students, an OSU spokeswoman told the newspaper.