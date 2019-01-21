× Social Security impostors target retirees, threaten to terminate benefits

OKLAHOMA CITY – Mary Allen has been targeted by scammers posing as Social Security Administration employees.

“Yeah, pissed me off,” Allen said. “I was mad.”

The robocall she received went like this: “We have found many suspicious activities and, before we go in and suspend your [social security] number, kindly call us back on our number.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Anyone can spoof a caller ID these days to make it look like someone else is calling.

Robocall technology lets anyone make a bunch of calls at once.

They keep blowing up Allen’s phone.

“They want money, which they can’t get out of me, because I have none,” she said.

The In Your Corner bottom line is the Social Security Administration is not going to call you and threaten to terminate your benefits.

Allen dodged a bullet. She’s putting Oklahomans on alert.

“Don’t fall for that bull,” she said. “Save your money, [and] buy yourself something special.”