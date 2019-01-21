× Thunder Cruise to Easy Win Over Knicks in New York

In a rare weekday afternoon tipoff on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the Oklahoma City Thunder never trailed in beating the New York Knicks 127-109 at Madison Square Garden in New York City Monday.

The Thunder closed the first quarter on a 21-8 run and led 34-16 after the first period.

OKC led by 21 at halftime and the Knicks were never within single digits after that.

Six Thunder players scored in double figures, led by Paul George, who had 31 points and made four 3-pointers.

Russell Westbrook nearly had a triple double, with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Dennis Schroder had 17 as well and hit four 3-pointers.

Jerami Grant and Abdel Nader both scored 16 points and Steven Adams added 10 points.

The Thunder shot 54 percent from the field and made 15 3-pointers.

OKC outrebounded New York 49-36 and held the Knicks to 44 percent field goal shooting.

The Thunder improve to 28-18 on the season.

OKC returns home Tuesday night to host Portland at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.