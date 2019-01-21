Vandals destroy SW Oklahoma farmer’s tractor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. - An Oklahoma farmer has been hit by vandals.

There's a lot of clean-up and repairs to be done.

Justin Mangum said he found his $90,000 tractor destroyed over the weekend in the middle of his wheat field.

Mangum said there's about $20,000 worth of damage to the tractor.

“Just sad, for what the world has come to,” he said. “It's just really sad."

Mangum found the tractor Saturday morning in his wheat field. The windows and lights were shattered.

“They broke the windshield,” he said. “They beat all of the lights out of it, the headlights and taillights. They went as far as, I had a laser temperature gun, just a little tool, they even beat it up. They laid it on the ground and beat it with a hammer.”

Mangum said a lot of sweat and hours of work went into paying for the tractor.

“We do some custom hay work on the side, and that's the only way we can make the payments,” he said. “Without that tractor, we would be in a really, really bad bind.”

But, there may be a clue that helps investigators.

Mangum found the name 'Randall' written on the tractor. He hopes that name will help the Stephens County Sheriff's Office find the vandals.

In the meantime, Mangum has a message for whoever is responsible.

“I just hope whoever did this really feels sorry and realizes what they did because it's sad,” he said. “I've worked hard, three hard years, all day, all summer long working that tractor to pay for it.”

And, it turns out, it isn't the first time thieves have targeted Mangum's property.

“We had a truck, a 2-ton truck, they stole the radiator out of it on one side of our property and, on the other side, they got a tractor the same night, stole the radiator out of it,” he said.

Mangum said he's fed up with people trespassing, vandalizing and stealing. He hopes it's the end of it.

“I just want to say to them they have no idea what anything cost,” he said. “They've never had to work for anything. They probably never will.”

The Stephens County Sheriff's Office told News 4 they are still looking into the case. Right now, there's no word on whether they've identified any suspects.