Fire at SW Oklahoma City duplex causes approximately $35K in damages
OKLAHOMA CITY – A fire at a duplex in southwest Oklahoma City caused approximately $35,000 in damages.
Firefighters responded to the scene near SW 44th and Penn at around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday.
When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from the structure, described by officials as a duplex.
Officials say it appeared the side of the building where the fire broke out was being used as a storage space.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Fire investigators say there no utilities to the building.