Fire at SW Oklahoma City duplex causes approximately $35K in damages

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fire at a duplex in southwest Oklahoma City caused approximately $35,000 in damages.

Firefighters responded to the scene near SW 44th and Penn at around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from the structure, described by officials as a duplex.

Officials say it appeared the side of the building where the fire broke out was being used as a storage space.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Fire investigators say there no utilities to the building.