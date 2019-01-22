Folds of Honor, OnCue team up to offer fundraiser cup 

OKLAHOMA CITY – OnCue Express and Folds of Honor are working together to offer a limited-edition fundraiser cup.

Through March 31, or until cups run out, OnCue will donate 50 cents for each cup purchased. Proceeds will be donated to Folds of Honor – a non-profit that provides scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled service-members. Since 2007, the organization has awarded nearly 16,000 educational scholarships.

“Both organizations have Oklahoma roots, so when our employees voiced a strong desire to support a military cause, Folds of Honor was an ideal choice,” said Laura Aufleger, President of OnCue. “Our mutual support of education makes them the perfect partner. It’s a privilege to work with Folds of Honor and give thanks to our veterans and their families for their sacrifices.”

“I love that the missions of both OnCue and Folds of Honor focus on education, and we are very appreciative of this promotion,” said Monica Woodward, Associate Development Officer at Folds of Honor. “The dollars raised will help stand in the gap for our Oklahoma military families, and for that we are extremely grateful.”

The cups are available for purchase at all on OnCue stores.

If you purchase a cup, the organization is asking you to post a photo online with the hashtags #foldsofhonor and #MyOnCue in hopes of spreading the word.

“Mission first and team always! We are thankful to OnCue for honoring the sacrifice and educating the legacy of our military families,” said Major Ed Pulido, U.S. Army (Ret.), SR. VP Public Relations and Military Affairs.