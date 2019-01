CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – A turnpike in Oklahoma is expected to experience a lane closure through most of Tuesday.

According to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, the northbound lane of the Kilpatrick Turnpike at the N. Canadian River and overflow bridges will be narrowed to a single lane so officials can re-stripe that section of the turnpike.

The narrowing of the lane is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.