Man arrested following chase, crash in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested following a short chase that ended in a crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police say they tried to pull over a stolen vehicle near Southwest 89th and Penn at around 2 a.m. Tuesday when the driver took off.

According to police, the driver tried to turn on Southwest 59th, but lost control, and hit a curb before crashing.

Officials say the driver ran about 100 feet from the crash before being arrested.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.