Man facing several charges after allegedly posting clandestine videos online

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man is facing charges after he allegedly posed as a teenager to have sex with a minor, and then posted clandestine videos online.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators began looking into the child pornography case in November.

The report states that a 14-year-old student began talking to a man on Facebook after he messaged her,

The victim told investigators that the suspect, who said he was 17-years-old and his name was Frankie Garcia, came over to her house and they had sex “on more than one occasion.”

At that point, the victim says she stopped talking to the alleged suspect until he texted her and asked, ‘How do you like being a porn star?’

When the victim asked what he meant, he sent her to a porn website where she found five videos of them having sex. According to the report, the victim had no idea she was being recorded during any of their encounters.

Ultimately, police identified the alleged suspect as 30-year-old Lorenzo Arredondo.

Arredondo was arrested on complaints of distributing child pornography, forcible oral sodomy, manufacturing child pornography, first-degree rape by instrumentation and using technology to engage in sexual communication with a minor.