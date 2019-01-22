Officials: 755 Oklahoma families affected by shutdown helped by event

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hundreds of Oklahoma families affected by the government shutdown were helped during an event held by several local organizations.

On Monday, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma partnered with several other local organizations to set up a mobile distribution center for federal employees on Day 31 of the government shutdown.

The food bank ended up distributing 30,200 pounds of food to 755 Oklahoma households that are being impacted by the shutdown.

"It's hard to see our neighbors in the federal government struggling during the shutdown," said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. "We hope this event helped to ease their burden just a bit as they are forced to make tough decisions without knowing when their next paycheck will come.

The United Way of Central Oklahoma had several agencies on hand to help with utility payments and counseling services. Infant Crisis Services provided formula, diapers, baby wipes and baby food. Feed the Children provided bags containing personal hygiene items.