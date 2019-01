OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Chris Lou was last seen in the area close to his home near NW 162nd and Fair Winds Way at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday.

He was last seen wearing a gray-like hoodie with an orange shirt underneath and dark pants, carrying a backpack with a white drawstring on it.

Police say he goes to Deer Creek Intermediate School.

If you have any information, call police immediately.