Oklahoma City Zoo announces names of six baby pygmy goats

OKLAHOMA CITY – A group of baby pygmy goats at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden now have names.

Recently, the zoo welcomed six 9-month-old, female dwarf Nigerian pygmy goats to the barnyard habitat.

Earlier this month, the zoo began asking visitors to vote for their favorite names for the cute kids. Visitors were asked to choose six out of 10 names of Oklahoma towns.

After almost 4,500 votes were cast, the goats now have names.

On Tuesday, zoo officials announced that the chosen names are as follows:

Sayre

Ada

Idabel

Ripley

Checotah

Prue.

“Anytime we can engage the community when introducing our animals, it’s exciting,” said Eddie Witte, animal curator. “I hope everyone who voted comes to the OKC Zoo and meets the goat named for their community.”