Oklahoma man pointed gun at woman during road rage incident, Arkansas Police say

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) - An Oklahoma man allegedly pointed a gun at another driver after a "road rage" incident on U.S. 412 in Arkansas, officials told KFSM.

The woman said she was near the Dollar Tree at a stoplight on US. 412 when Lewis pulled up behind her at the stoplight.

She told KFSM Jeffrey Scott Lewis, 49, of Watts, Okla., began to honk for no reason before pulling around her and driving into the store's parking lot, according to the affidavit.

The woman said she was also going to Dollar Tree and began to pull into the parking lot when Lewis spun his car around and pointed a gun at her, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police she feared for her child's safety and drove off before calling 911.

Lewis denied pointing a gun at the woman, saying he actually pointed his cell phone at her, according to the affidavit.

Police searched Lewis' car and retrieved a gun and five items of drug paraphernalia.

Lewis was arrested Jan. 17 in connection with three counts of aggravated assault, a Class D felony, as well as five misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lewis was being held Tuesday at the Benton County Jail on a $15,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Feb. 25 in Benton County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.