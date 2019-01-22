Hugo schools close while officials investigate threat

HUGO, Okla. – A school district in southeastern Oklahoma is closed while officials investigate a threat.

All schools in Hugo, Oklahoma, will be closed Tuesday due to the ongoing investigation of a threat. School officials say they do not believe the threat is credible.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We appreciate the Hugo Police Department and the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department for their help. Unless the situation warrants otherwise, schools will reopen on Wednesday with an increased police presence where needed,” the district said on its website.

The nature of the threat is unknown at this time.