× OSBI hoping tattoo will help identify body found in Pushmataha County

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is hoping the public can help identify a body found in Pushmataha County.

On Monday, human remains of a male victim were found near Cloudy, Oklahoma, by a hunter. Officials say the body had been burned.

During the investigation, authorities discovered a tattoo on the victim’s left forearm.

Officials have released a recreation of the tattoo in hopes it will lead to identifying the victim.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

If you have any information, call the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017.