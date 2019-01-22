OU moves to close study center in Rio, make significant cuts to Italy campus

NORMAN, Okla. – Students at the University of Oklahoma may have fewer options when it comes to studying abroad following a few proposed changes to the College of International Studies.

According to an email obtained by the OU Daily, OU President James Gallogly has approved measures to close the university’s study center in Rio de Janeiro, along with making significant cuts to the campus in Arezzo, Italy.

The email states that the closure of the Brazil campus will save roughly $646,000. There are also plans to reduce food service, cleaning, the graduate resident director and the number of student workers at the Arezzo campus in an effort to save $82,000.

The OU Daily reports that the cuts also reduce funding for the Presidential International Travel Fellowship by $275,000 and the Global Engagement Fellowship by $125,000.

The report of the cuts come as students and staff members are reacting to another major cut to the College of International Studies.

On Monday, Suzette Grillot announced on Facebook that she was removed from her position as dean of the college.

“I was removed from the position of Dean of the David L. Boren College of International Studies at the University of Oklahoma. After many months of trying to prevent the new administration from minimizing international education at the university and significantly reducing support for study abroad, global awareness, international student services and multicultural inclusion, President Gallogly and Provost Harper terminated my position as Dean. Moreover, because I spoke out on matters of public concern regarding the OU Board of Regents’ hiring process last spring, and the subsequent selection of President Gallogly via a secret search, I have been removed from my position in retaliation for being outspoken,” she posted.

Grillot says that while she will not serve as dean, she will still be a tenured professor in the Department of International and Area Studies.