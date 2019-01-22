× Police investigate fatal shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Midwest City.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Monday at a house in the 1200 block of Lauren Lane.

Police said 31-year-old DeMario Brown was found in his front yard, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene then transferred to determine the cause and manner of death.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle was in the cul-de-sac before the shooting and then fled the scene.

“The investigation is extremely active, and we are running down viable leads in an effort to identify the killer,” said Chief Brandon Clabes with the Midwest City Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 739-1324.