× Resthaven Funeral Home donating food to families affected by the shutdown

OKLAHOMA CITY – Resthaven Funeral Home and Memory Garden is offering food to families affected by the shutdown at several events until the shutdown is over.

“It is time for the Oklahoma Standard to be shown once again, therefore we will be hosting two separate events for families who are in need of food during this time,” said Jeremy Sparks, Managing Partner at Resthaven.

Families affected by the shutdown will be able to pick up non-perishable food at the Little Chapel of the Roses, located in Resthaven Memory Gardens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day until the shutdown ends.

Donations from the community will be accepted during these times as well. Officials with the funeral home ask that you please enter the cemetery south of the intersection of 104th and Western.

Resthaven Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, along with members of the South Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, will be hosting a hamburger/hot dog dinner on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Families are invited to the Family Center at Resthaven to have a free hamburger/hot dog dinner.

Families will also receive a free meal that can be taken home and prepared for the family at a later date.

The Resthaven Family Center is located at SW 104th and Walker.

“If the shutdown is over by the time of the dinner, it will still take place, as we know there will be lasting effects of this event,” said Sparks.

If there are other local business who would like to assist with these events, please contact Jeremy Sparks at 405-830-9063 or jeremy@resthavenokc.com.