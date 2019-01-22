Sisters stick together despite living in different homes under DHS custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Brooke and Bailee are young sisters looking for a loving home that will bring them back together under one roof.

Some of their favorite interests include dancing, dolls and baking.

Currently, the girls live apart.

"I get to see her every Sunday," said Bailee.

They say they usually have their play dates at Brooke’s foster home.

"Playing school," said Bailee.

"We're both the teachers,” Brooke added.

In fact, that's the profession Brooke hopes to have when she grows up. Bailee would like to be a nurse.

But, right now, they're focused on finding a permanent family under one roof.

"So I can have a family,” Bailee said.

"So I can have fun,” Brooke said.

They'd love a Christian family with lots of cats and dogs and, "siblings in the country," Bailee said.

Two sweet girls with lots of joy to give to a loving family and a place to call home.

For more information on adopting Brooke and Bailee, call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398 and please tell him you saw them on this segment.

