MOORE, Okla. – Police in Moore say three schools are on lockdown following an incident involving three suspects and a stolen vehicle.

According to officials, after police stopped a stolen vehicle near NE 12th and Eastern, three people jumped out of the car and took off.

Two of those suspects are in custody, but one is still on the run.

Two elementary schools nearby and Moore High School are on lockdown as a precaution.

Officials are still investigating the incident.