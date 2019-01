TULSA, Okla. – Actor, comedian and television personality Wayne Brady is set to perform in Tulsa this spring.

Brady is most known for his work on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” but has also appeared on 30 Rock, How I Met Your Mother and many others.

The Emmy Award winner will perform at the River Spirit Caisno’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, in Tulsa on Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale January 25 at 10 a.m.

