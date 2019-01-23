2 officers injured during Oklahoma City Transitional Center incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An incident with an inmate left two officers injured at the Carver Transitional Center near Reno and May Wednesday evening.

One of the inmates of the center became angry, removed his clothes, and assaulted a staff member.

When Oklahoma City Police officers arrived, the inmate assaulted two officers.

One officer received an ankle injury and was transported to the hospital. The other officer received unknown injuries, but did not need medical attention.

Authorities took the inmate into custody.

The cause of this incident is still under investigation.