Chris Stapleton’s tour to make stop in Oklahoma City this fall

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular country singer whose songs have continuously topped the charts is set to perform in Oklahoma City this fall.

Chris Stapleton’s 2019 “All-American Road Show” will make a stop at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in October.

Stapleton has been nominated in three categories at the 61st GRAMMY Awards this year: Best Country Album (From A Room: Volume 2) and Best Country Solo Performance (“Millionaire”) as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his performance on Justin Timberlake’s “Say Something.”

Last year, Stapleton won Male Vocalist of the Year, for the fourth straight year, at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards. He also won three GRAMMYs last year: Best Country Album (From A Room: Volume 1), Best Country Song (“Broken Halos”) and Best Country Solo Performance (“Either Way”) at the 60th GRAMMY Awards.

The “All-American Road Show” is set for October 4 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. A time for the show has yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale February 1 at 10 a.m.

