Closer look at the ‘Pathway to Greatness’ plans

OKLAHOMA CITY – As leaders with Oklahoma City Public Schools try to shape the future of the district, they have developed three different plans for their ‘Pathway to Greatness’ program.

The first plan is as follows:

Students at Heronville Elementary and Lee Elementary would graduate and attend Capitol Hill Middle School.

Students at Fillmore Elementary and Hayes Elementary would graduate and attend Webster Middle School.

Students at Bodine Elementary, Chavez Elementary and Shidler Elementary would graduate and attend Wheeler Middle School.

All of those middle school students would then attend Capitol Hill High School.

Students at Eugene Field Elementary, FD Moon Academy, John Rex Elementary, Thelma Parks Elementary and Wilson Elementary would graduate to attend Martin Luther King Middle School.

After attending Martin Luther King Middle School, they would attend Douglass High School.

Students at Britton Elementary, Monroe Elementary, Nichols Hills Elementary, Quail Creek Elementary, Ridgeview Elementary and Stanley Hupfeld Academy would attend Greystone Middle School.

After Greystone, they would attend John Marshall High School.

Students at Adams Elementary, Esperanza Elementary and Rockwood Elementary would attend Mary Golda Ross Middle School.

Students at Buchanan Elementary, Cleveland Elementary, Kaiser Elementary, Linwood Elementary and Mark Twain Elementary would attend Taft Middle School.

After attending Mary Golda Ross Middle School and Taft Middle School, the students would attend Northwest Classen High School.

Students at Hillcrest Elementary, Prairie Queen Elementary and Southern Hills Elementary would attend Jefferson Middle School.

Students at Arthur Elementary, Coolidge Elementary and Van Buren Elementary would attend Roosevelt Middle School.

Students who attend Jefferson Middle and Roosevelt Middle would then attend US Grant High School.

Students who attend Willow Brook will feed into Telstar before attending Rogers Elementary. They will then feed into Star Spencer High.

In all, the plan will close and re-purpose 15 facilities.

The second plan is as follows:

Students at Heronville Elementary and Lee Elementary would graduate and attend Capitol Hill Middle School.

Students at Bodine Elementary, Fillmore Elementary and Hayes Elementary would graduate and attend Webster Middle School.

Students at Chavez Elementary and Shidler Elementary would graduate and attend Wheeler Middle School.

All of those middle school students would then attend Capitol Hill High School.

Students at Eugene Field Elementary, FD Moon Academy, John Rex Elementary, Thelma Parks Elementary and Wilson Elementary would graduate to attend Martin Luther King Middle School.

After attending Martin Luther King Middle School, they would attend Douglass High School.

Students at Britton Elementary, Monroe Elementary, Nichols Hills Elementary, Quail Creek Elementary, Ridgeview Elementary and Stanley Hupfeld Academy would attend Greystone Middle School.

After Greystone, they would attend John Marshall High School.

Students at Esperanza Elementary, Van Buren Elementary and Rockwood Elementary would attend Mary Golda Ross Middle School.

Students at Buchanan Elementary, Cleveland Elementary, Hawthorne Elementary, Kaiser Elementary and Mark Twain Elementary would attend Taft Middle School.

After attending Mary Golda Ross Middle School and Taft Middle School, the students would attend Northwest Classen High School.

Students at Hillcrest Elementary, Prairie Queen Elementary and Southern Hills Elementary would attend Jefferson Middle School.

Students at Adams Elementary, Arthur Elementary and Coolidge Elementary would attend Roosevelt Middle School.

Students who attend Jefferson Middle and Roosevelt Middle would then attend US Grant High School.

Students who attend Willow Brook will feed into Telstar before attending Spencer Elementary. They will then feed into Star Spencer High.

Under the second plan, 15 schools would be closed and re-purposed.

The third and final plan is as follows:

Students at Fillmore Elementary and Lee Elementary would graduate and attend Capitol Hill Middle School.

Students at Bodine Elementary,Hayes Elementary and Southern Hills Elementary would graduate and attend Webster Middle School.

Those middle schools would then feed into Capitol Hill High School.

Students at Chavez Elementary, FD Moon Academy, John Rex Elementary, Thelma Parks Elementary and Wilson Elementary would graduate to attend Martin Luther King Middle School.

After attending Martin Luther King Middle School, they would attend Douglass High School.

Students at Britton Elementary, Kaiser Elementary, Monroe Elementary, Nichols Hills Elementary, Quail Creek Elementary, Ridgeview Elementary and Stanley Hupfeld Academy would attend Greystone Middle School.

After Greystone, they would attend John Marshall High School.

Students at Esperanza Elementary, Heronville Elementary and Rockwood Elementary would attend Mary Golda Ross Middle School.

Students at Buchanan Elementary, Cleveland Elementary, Eugene Field Elementary, Linwood Elementary and Mark Twain Elementary would attend Taft Middle School.

After attending Mary Golda Ross Middle School and Taft Middle School, the students would attend Northwest Classen High School.

Students at Coolidge Elementary and Prairie Queen Elementary would attend Jefferson Middle School.

Students at Adams Elementary, Arthur Elementary and Hillcrest Elementary would attend Roosevelt Middle School.

Students who attend Jefferson Middle and Roosevelt Middle would then attend US Grant High School.

Students who attend Willow Brook will feed into Spencer before attending Rogers Elementary. They will then feed into Star Spencer High.

Under the third plan, 18 schools would close.

For more information on the plans, visit the district’s website.