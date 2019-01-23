× High winds create concern for crews at NW Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – High winds wreaked some havoc for firefighters battling a blaze at a home in northwest Oklahoma City.

Fire crews responded to the area near NW 12th and Council at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say a detached garage was fully involved when they got to the scene.

They say high winds created some concerns for them when it came to keeping the blaze from spreading to the home.

Two people inside the home made it out safely.

Officials tell News 4 everything inside the garage is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.