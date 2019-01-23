Huge metro pothole leaves many with flat tires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A huge pothole has caused some big problems for some Oklahoma drivers.

Many are getting new tires or patching up holes.

The aftermath was all caught on camera.

Although the deep pothole is now repaired, there is still a lot of debris, from the cars that hit it, left in the middle of the road.

"I was just getting gas at 7-Eleven," said Michelle Wilson, a witness. "A lady happened to say that she hit a pot hole down here and flattened a tire."

Wilson said she saw at least five other cars with damage in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven.

"They were like 'We all just hit the same hole,' and I said 'The pothole down here?' and she was like 'Yes,'" she said.

Wilson said she went over it too but it didn't damage her car.

"Grateful," she said. "Grateful beyond words because I just replaced a tire last week."

Josh Owings, the manager of Express Tire and Wheel, told News 4 that they see about 8-10 people a week who have hit a pothole and it could be costly.

"It could crack a wheel," Owings said. "It could do suspension damage. It could cost anywhere from a couple hundred bucks to a thousand depending on how bad the damage is."

Owings said the people seen in the video did what you're supposed to do when you hit one.

"Pull over immediately," he said. "Visualize. It's the best way to do it. Visualize the damage. Even if you think something might be wrong, go ahead and put your spare on. Bring it to the shop, and we can take a look at it for you."

News 4 did reach out to the city's public works department about the pothole, but we did not hear back.

The city does have a hotline on their website for people to call and report potholes.