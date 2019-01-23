Logan County reserve deputy going the extra mile for his community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. - Sergeant Dan Falco is a man who's always willing to go the extra mile to help.

Falco has been an important part of the Logan County Sheriff's Office Reserve Division for more than 10 years.

The reserve deputy says it's an honor working in law enforcement, and even though the job can be tough at times, being able to lend a hand during difficult situations is important to him.

"The best part of our job is when we get to help people, you know, someone calls us in a dire time of need, and there's just something we can do to take some of the burden off of them and help them through whatever they're going through," said Falco. "That's the best part of what we do."

Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux says Falco is someone you can always count on.

"He's the guy that you want to be on your shift and under your command," said Devereaux. "He's got great initiative, he values the principles of law enforcement and just a good guy to have on your force."

