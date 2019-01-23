Magician Michael Carbonaro set to perform at Tulsa’s River Spirit Casino

TULSA, Okla. – Do you believe in magic?

Officials with River Spirit Casino have announced magician Michael Carbonaro is set to perform this spring at the casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove.

Carbonaro is known for his hit television series, “The Carbonaro Effect.”

Those who attend the show should expect his signature bizarre antics, audience interaction, funny video clips and, of course, magic!

His performance is set for April 27 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale January 25 at 10 a.m.

