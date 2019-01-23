× Man in custody after pulling a gun on St. Anthony security guard

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police say a man is now in custody after pulling a gun on a security guard in the St. Anthony parking lot Wednesday evening.

During a medical evaluation at OU Medical Center, hospital workers determined the man was a candidate for a mental health evaluation at St Anthony, where he was transported by OU Police.

After threatening hospital staff at St Anthony, he walked outside and pulled a gun on a security guard in the parking lot, then walked away.

EMSA encountered the man at 9th and Walker, and because they were unaware of the incident at St Anthony, transported him back to OU Medical Center where police were called.

Officials say the man is in custody, but the gun has not been located.