Months-long investigation leads to arrests, discovery of 15 pounds of marijuana

HEALDTON, Okla. – Five people have been arrested following a six-month long investigation into a suspected drug house in Carter County.

“We appreciate the assistance of the people in Healdton, concerned citizens calling and wanting to discuss anonymously what’s going on, what’s taking place and a lot of traffic,” said Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant.

Bryant says they started investigating after receiving tips from residents.

When authorities searched the house, they found 15 pounds of marijuana valued at $15,000. Bryant says it’s one of the largest busts in Carter County.

Three people were arrested by deputies and Healdton police on Saturday: Melissa Walk, Ryan Walk and Kayla Bailey. They are all facing drug charges.

But, the investigation did not end there for officials. On Sunday, deputies were checking the house and eventually arrested Lacy and Almer Mitchell. According to police, they allegedly knew the owners of the home were in jail and stole knives, credit cards and social security cards from the house.

Bryant tells KXII several agencies are working together in a string of drug crimes.

“So it’s a growing effort and we just got to work together,” Bryant said.