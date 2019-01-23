Need for speed: Bill seeks to increase speed limits on some Oklahoma toll roads

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma lawmaker has proposed a bill to increase speed limits on some toll roads, but not everyone is on board with the plan.

House Bill 1071, authored by Rep. Daniel Pae, seeks to increase the speed limit of some toll roads to 80 miles per hour.

“A speed limit of eighty (80) miles per hour shall be set for portions of toll roads located outside the city limits of any municipality of this state,” the bill states.

A similar bill that was introduced last year was approved by the Senate, but ultimately stalled in the House.

While many drivers may want to increase the speed limits, law enforcement officials may have some concerns.

In the past, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has raised safety concerns over increasing the speed limit on turnpikes.