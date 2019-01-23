OKC Memorial Kids Marathon encourages healthy habits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It’s important to start healthy habits early on in life and a great way to begin is the Oklahoma City Memorial Kids Marathon.

Dr. Brian Thatcher, of Integris Family Medicine, says kids should aim to exercise 60 minutes every day and it’s important to find what healthy habit they enjoy doing.

The benefits of healthy habits and exercise in children go beyond just being physically fit. They really extend to the ability to focus. Something about exercise increases blood flow to the brain and helps us learn.

The Kids Marathon is important and it’s a great way for kids to start because it’s broken up into small steps.

Participating in the Kids Marathon also gives them the lifelong goals of just staying healthy.

To learn more about the Kids and Memorial Marathon, head to kfor.com/marathon.