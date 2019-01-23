Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers helping group of federal employees affected by shutdown 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers are stepping up to help a group of federal employees affected by the government shutdown.

After beginning Tuesday, volunteers with Oklahoma Baptist DR will be preparing up to 900 meals a day for federal workers of the Federal Transfer Center who have been economically impacted during the shutdown.

“There are 100 people working per shift and three eight-hour shifts, so we’re feeding these workers and sending home meals in cambros, which will keep food warm for up to eight hours,” said Don Williams, state director of Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief (DR).

The meals will be provided to the federal workers and their families.

“This is the definition of what Southern Baptist Disaster Relief is,” Williams said. “We’re primarily known for responding to natural disasters, but we go, and we work with people who don’t have the means to help themselves through an event. This is a perfect example of that.”

Click here if you’d like to make a tax-deductible donation to Oklahoma Baptist DR.