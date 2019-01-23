× Oklahoma City Dodgers serving meals to TSA employees

OKLAHOMA CITY – Americans are rallying around federal workers who have gone a month without being paid, and now a local baseball team is showing its appreciation for those employees.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Dodgers served meals at Will Rogers World Airport for TSA workers and administrators. The menu included the Dodgers’ famous ‘Dodger Dogs.’

TSA workers have been reporting to work since the shutdown began almost a month ago, but have not received a paycheck.